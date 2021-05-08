Mathews’ softball coach reaches major career milestone

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Head Softball Coach Jim Nicula recorded his 200th career victory in a 10-0 win over Jefferson in six innings on Saturday.

Nicula is now 200-47 overall as a head coach.

Emma Gates picked up the win, tossing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks. She also came up big at the plate with a pair of hits, including a home run, with three RBI’s.

Ella Vaupel had four hits, while Gianna Toto drove in two runs in the win.

With the win, Mathews improves to 20-4 overall on the campaign.

Mathews is the number one seed in Division IV in the upcoming District Softball Tournament.