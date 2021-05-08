Mathews’ softball coach reaches major career milestone

Mathews Head Softball Coach Jim Nicula recorded his 200th career victory on Saturday

Coach Jim Nicula, Mathews Highschool Softball

Coach Jim Nicula Mathews Highschool varsity coach wins his 200th game over Jefferson.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Head Softball Coach Jim Nicula recorded his 200th career victory in a 10-0 win over Jefferson in six innings on Saturday.

Nicula is now 200-47 overall as a head coach.

Emma Gates picked up the win, tossing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks. She also came up big at the plate with a pair of hits, including a home run, with three RBI’s.

Ella Vaupel had four hits, while Gianna Toto drove in two runs in the win.

With the win, Mathews improves to 20-4 overall on the campaign.

Mathews is the number one seed in Division IV in the upcoming District Softball Tournament.

