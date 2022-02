VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team rallied from a big halftime deficit to comeback and top Windham 54-50 Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Mustangs trailed 32-19 at halftime.

During the comeback, Mustangs senior standout Dominic Greenwood recorded his 1,000th career point.

Vinny Sharp paced the Mustangs with 21 points. Greenwood finished with 16.

With the win, Mathews improves to 17-1 on the season, and 12-0 in conference play.