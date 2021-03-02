Mathews records third straight upset win; Mustangs bound for district final

The win secures Mathews' first trip to the District Championship game since 2010

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews upset Wellsville 83-81 in the Division IV Boys Basketball District Semifinals Tuesday night.

The win secures Mathews’ first trip to the District Championship game since 2010.

It is the third consecutive upset win for the Mustangs, having previously upset #9 Southern, #3 Heartland Christian and #5 Wellsville.

Vinny Sharp led Mathews with 28 points in the win. Kyle Powell and Dominic Greenwood tallied 14 points apiece.

Vincent Greenwood also reached double figures with 10 points for the Mustangs.

Wellsville was led by Luke Green who tied for game-high scoring honors with 28. Jackson Brewer added 20 points.

Mathews improves to 16-8 on the season. The Mustangs advance to face Bristol in the Division IV District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Bristol High School.