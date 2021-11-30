Mathews rallies to post season opening win over Brookfield

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews picked up where they left off last year by topping Brookfield, 65-48. The Mustangs advanced to the District Final, as a #12 seed, last March.

Mathews outscored the Warriors in the second half, 42-24.

Four Mustangs scored in double-figures as Vinny Sharp and Vincent Greenwood each had 14 points apiece. Dominic Greenwood and Tyler Hopkinson both had 13 points also.

Mathews hits the road in their next outing on Friday when they’ll visit Jackson-Milton.

For Brookfield, Donovan Pawlowski and Josh Solida scored 19 and 14 points, respectively. Isaiah Jones finished with 9.

The Warriors (0-1) will play at Hubbard (0-1) on Friday.