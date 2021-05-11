Mathews’ pitcher tosses perfect game; Mustangs win ninth straight NAC title

Mathews' Pitcher Becca Landis pitched a perfect game to lead the Mustangs to an 18-0 win over Bloomfield

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Pitcher Becca Landis pitched a perfect game to lead the Mustangs to an 18-0 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday.

With the win, Mathews secures a ninth consecutive NAC Championship.

Landis struck out eleven batters in the win for Mathews. She pitched a no-hitter on Friday in a 10-0 win over Jefferson.

Emma Gates homered and drove in three runs. Bella Spano went 3-4 with 2 RBI, while Becca Landis and Chloe Switzer both went 3-4 in the win.

Gianna Toto and Ella Vaupel drove in two runs apiece.

The Mustangs improve to 21-4 overall on the season.

The Mustangs will open tournament play on Wednesday against Southern in the Division IV Sectional Final. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

