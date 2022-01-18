KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews wins their sixth consecutive game with a 76-58 victory over Badger Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

Vinny Sharp and Dominic Greenwood scored 24 and 22 points, respectively. The Mustangs connected on 21 of 29 foul shots (72.4%) and made 7 three-pointers.

Mathews (13-1) will play at Lordstown on Friday.

For the seventh time this year, Jack Lendak scored 24-points or more. Lendak scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for the Braves. Brad Hamilton tallied 15 points.

The Braves have lost three of their last four games.

Badger (6-5) is set to meet Maplewood on the road on Friday.