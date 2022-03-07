VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team practiced Monday night ahead of their Division IV Regional Semifinal matchup against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Mathews is coming off a dramatic overtime win over Warren JFK on Friday night to capture the district championship.

“We have had a lot of emotional games this year with Bristol and now this regional game,” said senior Vincent Greenwood. “I feel like we’re prepared for anything at this point.”

The title is the first in program history for the Mustangs.

Mathews will take on Aquinas this Tuesday at 8 p.m. from the Canton Fieldhouse.

“We have maybe the smallest gym in Trumbull County and now we’re going to play in this huge venue,” said head coach Mike Weymer. “I’m excited to see our kids get that opportunity. This is something these kids have been talking about all season long is, you know, winning districts and getting a chance to play in a regional game. I’m proud of them and I’m excited for them.”