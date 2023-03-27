VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews posted an 8-2 victory over Brookfield to win the Kinsman Division IV District Tournament last May. The Lady Stangs were eliminated in the next round by Hopewell-Loudon but Mathews advanced to the regionals in back-to-back seasons.
“We’re looking to reload and compete for another league and district title,” coach Jim Nicula said.
The Mustangs have won the Northeastern Athletic Conference in each of the past 10 years.
Senior second baseman Gianna Toto (.384 BA) looks to lead the youthful bunch into the new season. Sophomores Kelsie (C/3B) and Kennedy Newsome (1B/P) will be joined by their classmates Olivia Matheny (3B/SS/P), Ava Shugart (LF/1B/P), Ashia Pate (1B/OF/P), Mia Delgarbino (SS/CF) and Maddy Hufford (CF/3B/C).
The team also looks favorably on its freshmen class of Kat and Liz Rowan, Rilee Paddock, Allie Ramsey and Sara Geilhard.
“We’ll be a young team but very talented, experienced, versatile and competitive,” Nicula said.
Mathews begins the 2023 season with a matchup against Pymatuning Valley.
Mathews Mustangs Softball Preview
2022 Record: 21-7
2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Championship;
Coach: Jim Nicula
Key Returnees
Gianna Toto, Senior
Mia Delgarbino, Sophomore
Maddy Hufford, Sophomore
Olivia Matheny, Sophomore
Kelsie Newsome, Sophomore
Kennedy Newsome, Sophomore
Ashia Pate, Sophomore
Ava Shugart, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Pymatuning Valley
Mar. 28 – at LaBrae
Mar. 29 – at Lordstown
Mar. 31 – Windham
Apr. 3 – Badger
Apr. 5 – at Bloomfield
Apr. 6 – at Howland
Apr. 11 – Bristol
Apr. 12 – Maplewood
Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 14 – at Southington
Apr. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley
Apr. 20 – Jackson-Milton
Apr. 21 – vs. Danville (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)
Apr. 22 – vs. Marlington (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)
Apr. 23 – vs. Strasburg (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)
Apr. 24 – at Maplewood
Apr. 26 – at Badger
Apr. 27 – at Newton Falls
Apr. 29 – at Fairport Harding
May 2 – St. John
May 3 – Fairport Harding
May 4 – Hubbard
May 5 – at Cuyahoga Heights
May 6 – Sharpsville
May 10 – at McDonald