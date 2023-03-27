VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews posted an 8-2 victory over Brookfield to win the Kinsman Division IV District Tournament last May. The Lady Stangs were eliminated in the next round by Hopewell-Loudon but Mathews advanced to the regionals in back-to-back seasons.

“We’re looking to reload and compete for another league and district title,” coach Jim Nicula said.

The Mustangs have won the Northeastern Athletic Conference in each of the past 10 years.

Senior second baseman Gianna Toto (.384 BA) looks to lead the youthful bunch into the new season. Sophomores Kelsie (C/3B) and Kennedy Newsome (1B/P) will be joined by their classmates Olivia Matheny (3B/SS/P), Ava Shugart (LF/1B/P), Ashia Pate (1B/OF/P), Mia Delgarbino (SS/CF) and Maddy Hufford (CF/3B/C).

The team also looks favorably on its freshmen class of Kat and Liz Rowan, Rilee Paddock, Allie Ramsey and Sara Geilhard.

“We’ll be a young team but very talented, experienced, versatile and competitive,” Nicula said.

Mathews begins the 2023 season with a matchup against Pymatuning Valley.

2022 Record: 21-7

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Championship;

Coach: Jim Nicula

Key Returnees

Gianna Toto, Senior

Mia Delgarbino, Sophomore

Maddy Hufford, Sophomore

Olivia Matheny, Sophomore

Kelsie Newsome, Sophomore

Kennedy Newsome, Sophomore

Ashia Pate, Sophomore

Ava Shugart, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Pymatuning Valley

Mar. 28 – at LaBrae

Mar. 29 – at Lordstown

Mar. 31 – Windham

Apr. 3 – Badger

Apr. 5 – at Bloomfield

Apr. 6 – at Howland

Apr. 11 – Bristol

Apr. 12 – Maplewood

Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 14 – at Southington

Apr. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley

Apr. 20 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 21 – vs. Danville (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)

Apr. 22 – vs. Marlington (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)

Apr. 23 – vs. Strasburg (Ashland’s Wendy’s Classic)

Apr. 24 – at Maplewood

Apr. 26 – at Badger

Apr. 27 – at Newton Falls

Apr. 29 – at Fairport Harding

May 2 – St. John

May 3 – Fairport Harding

May 4 – Hubbard

May 5 – at Cuyahoga Heights

May 6 – Sharpsville

May 10 – at McDonald