VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews was upset in their playoff opener, a year ago against St. John last May, 5-3. The Mustangs have posted an impressive 32-12 record over the past two seasons.

With ten letter winners returning, coach Jared Terlecky is hopeful this bunch will be able to make another run at another crown. “This group has been a key part of two league titles in a row as well as a district championship their sophomore year,” he says. “We’re hoping to expand upon that.”

The Mustangs are led by Alex Nicholson and Ethan Petak. Mathews’ senior pitcher Nicholson holds the record for career strikeouts and has his sights set on achieving the most victories in school history this year. Nicholson (Waynesburg commit) also hit .415 last season. Petak set the school record for batting average and runs batted in as a sophomore. Last year, he batted .460 and led the team in doubles and RBIs. He’s committed to play baseball next spring at Malone.

The team also features other key contributors in Heydon Matheny (Utility), Christian Mudrey (3B), Tyler Pesa (2B), and Jacob Williams (P/2B).

Coach Terlecky was quick to point out the strength of his team, “Senior leadership. We have ten seniors that have played together their whole life. They act like brothers, they’ve [displayed] great camaraderie.“

Mathews opens the 2023 campaign with a matchup with Pymatuning Valley at home on Monday, March 27.

Mathews Mustangs Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 13-5

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to St. John (5-3) in the Sectional Final

Coach: Jared Terlecky

Key Returnees

Heydon Matheny, Senior

Christian Mudrey, Senior

Alex Nicholson, Senior

Tyler Pesa, Senior

Ethan Petak, Senior

Jacob Williams, Senior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Pymatuning Valley

Mar. 28 – at LaBrae

Mar. 29 – at Lordstown

Mar. 30 – at Toronto

Mar. 31 – Windham

Apr. 3 – Badger

Apr. 5 – Warren JFK (at Eastwood Field)

Apr. 6 – at Howland

Apr. 7 – at Waterloo

Apr. 10 – at Bristol (at Eastwood Field)

Apr. 12 – Maplewood

Apr. 13 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 14 – at Southington

Apr. 17 – at Pymatuning Valley (at Eastwood Field)

Apr. 19 – at Fairport Harding

Apr. 20 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 21 – St. John

Apr. 24 – at Maplewood

Apr. 26 – at Badger

Apr. 27 – at Newton Falls (at Eastwood Field)

May 3 – Fairport Harding

May 4 – at Lowellville

May 6 – Heartland Christian

May 10 – at McDonald

May 11 – Brookfield (at Eastwood Field)