VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in school history, the Mathews Mustangs advanced to the Sweet 16.

As time expired in overtime, Tyler Hopkinson’s shot sent the Mustangs to Canton by virtue of a 61-59 win over Warren JFK.

Coach Mike Weymer’s group won 25 games and finished atop the Northeastern Athletic Conference standings.

Five seniors accounted for nearly 80% of the team’s scoring led by Vinny Sharp’s 19.5 average and Dominic Greenwood’s 14.8 scoring average.

For the season, Mathews outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points per game (67.1 to 48.1).

2021-22 Mathews Mustangs’ Boys’ Basketball Stats

Head Coach: Mike Weymer

Record: 25-2 (16-0), 1st place in Northeastern Athletic Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 67.1

Scoring Defense: 48.1

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Vinny Sharp (SR) – 19.5

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 14.8

Tyler Hopkinson (SR) – 8.3

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 8.0

Ethan Petak (JR) – 7.7

Dominic Toto (FR) – 3.8

Century Hobbs, Jr. (SR) – 2.8

Rebounding

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 7.7

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 6.9

Vinny Sharp (SR) – 4.6

Tyler Hopkinson (SR) – 4.0

Ethan Petak (JR) – 3.6

Assists

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 5.7

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 1.7

Vinny Sharp (SR) – 1.4

Steals

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 4.0

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 1.7

Ethan Petak (JR) – 1.5

Three-Point Percentage

Century Hobbs, Jr. (SR) – 37.2%

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 36.8%

Ethan Petak (JR) – 34.7%

Vinny Sharp (SR) – 31.0%

Field Goal Percentage

Tyler Hopkinson (SR) – 53.4%

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 50.0%

Free Throw Percentage

Dominic Toto (FR) – 80.0%

Dominic Greenwood (SR) – 77.9%

Tyler Hopkinson (SR) – 77.3%

Vincent Greenwood (SR) – 69.9%