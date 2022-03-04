ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team made history Friday night as they won a thriller in overtime over Warren JFK in the Division IV Orwell District Final, 61-59.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The district championship is the first in program history for the Mustangs.

Mathews’ Tyler Hopkinson hit the game-winner in overtime off an inbounds pass as time expired to give the Mustangs the title.

Mathews advances to play St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse in the regional semifinal at 8 p.m.