VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Mathews High School:
Schedule
Aug. 16 – at Lisbon
Aug. 21 – at McDonald
Aug. 22 – at Brookfield
Aug. 23 – at Lowellville
Aug. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley
Aug. 31 – at Badger
Sept. 5 – at Fairport Harding
Sept. 6 – at Maplewood
Sept. 7 – at St. John
Sept. 11 – at Bloomfield
Sept. 12 – at Windham
Sept. 13 – at Southington Chalker
Sept. 18 – at Bristol
Sept. 19 – at Lordstown
Sept. 20 – at Lowellville
Sept. 26 – at Badger
Sept. 28 – at Fairport Harding
Oct. 2 – at Maplewood
Oct. 3 – Pymatuning Valley
Oct. 4 – at Jackson-Milton
Oct. 5 – TBD
Oct. 9 – at Lakeside
Oct. 10 – Waterloo
Mathews High School
Nickname: The Mustangs
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473
