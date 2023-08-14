VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Mathews High School:

Schedule

Aug. 16 – at Lisbon

Aug. 21 – at McDonald

Aug. 22 – at Brookfield

Aug. 23 – at Lowellville

Aug. 28 – at Pymatuning Valley

Aug. 31 – at Badger

Sept. 5 – at Fairport Harding

Sept. 6 – at Maplewood

Sept. 7 – at St. John

Sept. 11 – at Bloomfield

Sept. 12 – at Windham

Sept. 13 – at Southington Chalker

Sept. 18 – at Bristol

Sept. 19 – at Lordstown

Sept. 20 – at Lowellville

Sept. 26 – at Badger

Sept. 28 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 2 – at Maplewood

Oct. 3 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 4 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 5 – TBD

Oct. 9 – at Lakeside

Oct. 10 – Waterloo

Mathews High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

