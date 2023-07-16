VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Mustangs’ co-ed soccer schedules are below:

2023 Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – Brookfield

• Aug. 24 – Badger

• Aug. 28 – Bristol

• Aug. 31 – LaBrae

• Sept. 5 – at Southeast

• Sept. 7 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 12 – Maplewood

• Sept. 14 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 19 – at Jackson-Milton

• Sept. 23 – MYSL

• Sept. 26 – at Badger

• Sept. 28 – at Bristol

• Oct. 2 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 3 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Oct. 5 – at Maplewood

• Oct. 9 – at Columbiana

• Oct. 10 – Waterloo

• Oct. 12 – Lordstown

Mathews Local High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

Stadium location: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

If you have corrections to the MHS soccer schedule please contact support.