Mathews High School Basketball schedules

Mathews Mustangs High School Basketball Schedule

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Mathews High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Brookfield
Dec. 3 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 7 – Lordstown
Dec. 10 – at Maplewood
Dec. 13 – Cardinal
Dec. 14 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 17 – at Bristol
Dec. 21 – at Girard
Jan. 4 – Rootstown
Jan. 7 – at Windham
Jan. 8 – at Madonna (WV)
Jan. 11 – Southington Chalker
Jan. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 18 – at Badger
Jan. 21 – at Lordstown
Jan. 25 – Maplewood
Jan. 28 – at Fairport Harding
Feb. 1 – Bristol
Feb. 8 – Windham
Feb. 11 – at Southington Chalker
Feb. 15 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 18 – Badger

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Lowellville
Nov. 29 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 2 – Badger
Dec. 6 – at Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 9 – Maplewood
Dec. 11 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 13 – at Lordstown
Dec. 16 – Southington
Dec. 20 – Bristol
Dec. 30 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 3 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 6 – at Windham
Jan. 10 – Warren JFK
Jan. 13 – at Badger
Jan. 15 – at Girard
Jan. 20 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 24 – at Maplewood
Jan. 27 – Lordstown
Jan. 31 – at Southington
Feb. 3 – at Bristol
Feb. 7 – Fairport Harding
Feb. 10 – Windham

Mathews Local High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

