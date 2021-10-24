Mathews High School Basketball schedules

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Mathews High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Brookfield

Dec. 3 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 7 – Lordstown

Dec. 10 – at Maplewood

Dec. 13 – Cardinal

Dec. 14 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 17 – at Bristol

Dec. 21 – at Girard

Jan. 4 – Rootstown

Jan. 7 – at Windham

Jan. 8 – at Madonna (WV)

Jan. 11 – Southington Chalker

Jan. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 18 – at Badger

Jan. 21 – at Lordstown

Jan. 25 – Maplewood

Jan. 28 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 1 – Bristol

Feb. 8 – Windham

Feb. 11 – at Southington Chalker

Feb. 15 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 18 – Badger

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Lowellville

Nov. 29 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 2 – Badger

Dec. 6 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 9 – Maplewood

Dec. 11 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 13 – at Lordstown

Dec. 16 – Southington

Dec. 20 – Bristol

Dec. 30 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 3 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 6 – at Windham

Jan. 10 – Warren JFK

Jan. 13 – at Badger

Jan. 15 – at Girard

Jan. 20 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 24 – at Maplewood

Jan. 27 – Lordstown

Jan. 31 – at Southington

Feb. 3 – at Bristol

Feb. 7 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 10 – Windham

Mathews Local High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Mathews Local Schools website.