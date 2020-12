Justin Rahim registers his first win as Heartland's head coach

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Madi Mathews leads Heartland Christian to their first win of the year, 49-20, over Campbell Memorial. Sophia Stambaugh and Julia Reynolds added 8 points apiece.

Heartland led at halftime, 24-6.

Next up for the Lady Lions (1-2) will be a home matchup with Grand Valley on Saturday.

Campbell Memorial (0-2) was led by senior Ca’Mill Marshall’s 10 points.

