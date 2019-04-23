Mathews grad Jarvis breaks YSU pitching records in marathon game against NKU
Jarvis broke two seperate records but the Penguins fell in 16 innings
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WKBN)-Freshman Addy Jarvis broke her own single-game strikeout record with 16 and set the YSU freshman single-season strikeout record with 183, but the Youngstown State softball team dropped a 5-4 decision in 16 innings to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.
With the loss, the Penguins fall to 21-23 overall and 9-5 in the Horizon League while the Norse improve to 15-25 and 8-7 in the league.
The 16-inning affair is the longest game in YSU's history.
The Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Yazmine Romero singled home Alex DeLeon and Nikki Saibene scored on a error. Lexi Zappitelli, who went 3-for-7, singled to right-center to plate Romero from first to give the Penguins a three-run edge.
Northern Kentucky quickly knotted the game in the bottom half of the inning when Ava Lawson hit a two-out three-run home run.
After collecting just one hit from the fourth through the 11th innings, the Penguins tallied a pair of hits in both the 12th and 13th frames but could not score. YSU finally broke the drought when Miyah Mitchum's two-out single to right-center field scored DeLeon, who singled, from first and gave the Penguins a 4-3 lead.
Again, NKU tied the game in the bottom half of the frame with a one-out single by Lawson.
NKU's Taylor Hoover's two-out single through the left side proved to be the game winner in the bottom of the 16th.
Youngstown State and Northern Kentucky will play a doubleheader, Wednesday, at 2 p.m.
