CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews has been one of the great stories from the area this season. A school that had never qualified for the regionals is now four wins away from capturing a state championship.

Can Mathews keep its win streak intact?

The road toward that goal begins Tuesday night when the Mustangs square off against St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Knights defeated Lowellville on Friday to reach Canton.

High School Boys’ Basketball – Division IV Regional Semifinal

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Mathews (25-1) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (14-10) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Mathews, 67.5; St. Thomas Aquinas, 58.4

Scoring Defense: Mathews, 47.0; St. Thomas Aquinas, 51.4

Game Notes:

Mathews has won 18 consecutive games. The Mustangs have outscored the opposition by 23 points during their win streak.

Mathews is 20-0 in games where the team scored 60 points or more.



This year, the Mustangs have won all seven games decided by 10 points or less.



Mathews captured its first district championship (since the Vienna and Fowler merger) on Friday from Orwell with a 61-59 victory in overtime against Warren JFK. Tyler Hopkinson’s buzzer-beater punched the Mustangs’ ticket to the Sweet 16. Dominic Greenwood scored a game-high 16 points. Ethan Petak and Vincent Greenwood added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.



In Struthers, St. Thomas Aquinas eliminated Lowellville, 47-37, on Friday in the District championship. Tied (33-33) entering the final quarter, the Knights finished the game by scoring 14 of the final 18 points to secure the victory. Julius Kimbrough scored a team-high 11 points. Tajon Grogan added 10.



Prior to its tournament opener against Leetonia, Aquinas had lost four straight (to Massillon, Ursuline, Malvern and Mogadore). Three of those setbacks were by four points or less. In playoff competition, the Knights have outscored their foes by an average of 25 points.



When Aquinas’ opponents score 60 points or more, the Knights are 4-4 this season.

The winner will play either Richmond Heights or Margaretta on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Regional Final.