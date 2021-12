BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team defeated Bristol 63-47 Friday night. It was the Mustangs’ first win over the Panthers since 2014.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame reaction from the Mustangs.

Vincent Greenwood lead Mathews with 13 points.

Nick Church finished with 17 in the loss.

Mathews stays perfect on the season, improving to 6-0. Bristol suffers its’ first loss, dropping to 4-1.