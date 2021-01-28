Mathews cruises to their 6th win, gets by Kennedy

Mathews won back-to-back games for the 2nd time this year

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews defeats Warren JFK, 65-31, to register back-to-back wins.

The Lady Mustangs outscored the Eagles, 57-27, over the game’s final three quarters.

Ashley Deans sank three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20-points. Brooke Bauer and Mya McGregor each scored 12 points. Bella Greenwood finished her night with a pair of three-point baskets in the second half to post 10 points.

Mathews (6-7) is scheduled to face Leetonia on the road on Saturday.

Kennedy was led by Faith Hollobaugh’s 13 points and Julia Toth’s 12.

The Lady Eagles are set to meet Newton Falls on Saturday.