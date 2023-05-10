VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball team is moving on after the Mustangs claimed a 10-5 win over Lordstown in the Division IV sectional final on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Ava Shugart would lead Mathews with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Lordstown would get on the board when Carly DeBernardo rocketed a triple to right to make it 3-1.

Mustangs pitcher Olivia Matheny got the win, recording seven strikeouts on the afternoon in five innings of work.

With the win, Mathews advances to face Springfield in the district semifinals on Monday at 4 p.m. at Jackson-Milton.