KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews softball team defeated Brookfield 8-2 to win the Division IV District Championship on Wednesday at Badger High School.

The Mustangs won the title last year, defeating Brookfield 11-1 in the district championship. Mathews has now won eight of the last eleven district titles.

Ella Vaupel went 2-for-2, recording two RBI and scoring once. Kelsie Newson added two RBI, while Olivia Matheny, Kaylen Mccollum and Ashia Pate finished with one RBI each.

Brookfield’s Cadence Huffman and Abby DeJoy both tallied one RBI in the loss.

On the mound, Mathew’s Emma Gates allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out nine in seven innings.

Mathews improves to 20-4 overall on the season and advances to the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Wednesday, May 25. The opponent is to be determined.