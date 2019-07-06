Mathews chases recent success; find 15 new starters

Mustangs have had just 4 losing seasons in past 15 years

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – After not suffering through a losing season in the previous 5 years (2013-17), the Mustangs took a step back a season ago by dropping their last 7 games and falling to 1-9. Yes, the 1-win season doesn’t look good on paper but the team was in a handful of other games which went to the wrong way (for instance, 4-point loss to Trinity and a 5-point loss to Pymatuning Valley). Coach John Protopapa’s team just advanced to the post-season in 2017 and looks to get back to week eleven in the coming season. Mathews will have their work cut out for them as they will be without a number of skill position players and their entire defensive front.

Mathews Mustangs

Head Coach: John Protopapa, 4th season at Mathews (12-19)

2018 record (NAC): 1-9 (0-5), 6th place

Five Key Points

1.Mustangs’ defense has allowed their opponents to average 24-points or better over the course of 7 of the last 8 seasons (2015: 17.2 average).

2.Last season’s 1-9 record was an anomaly of sorts. Mathews has posted losing seasons in just 4 of the last 15 years (2018, 2012, 2011, 2009).

3.Mathews is still seeking their first playoff win in school history.

4.Mustangs have lost 7 of their last 8 games on the road.

5.Mathews has dropped 19 straight when allowing their opponents to score 27-points or more (last win came on October 17, 2014 against Grand Valley, 34-28).

Offense

Returning Starters: 4

Scoring Offense: 12.6 (48th in Area)

…Mathews’ offense saw their 5-year streak of averaging over 26-points per game snapped in 2018. Over the course of their previous 5 seasons (2013-17), the Mustangs averaged 29.2 points per game (in 53 games). Last year, they were able to get to 20-points just 3 times (lone win was against Sebring, 52-0). This year, they’ll be without First-Team All-League performer John Smith.

“We must find a quarterback,” states Protopapa. “Our offensive line will be the strength with three returning starters and a fourth player, Damean Dickey, who played extensively and lettered for us.” The team welcomes back their center Bryan Prentice and a pair of guards in Austin Barnes and Woody Lehman. Also, Denis Schwartz returns at tight end for the Mustangs in 2019.

Defense

Returning Starters: 3

Scoring Defense: 27.1 (T-39th in Area)

…In their first 4 games a year ago, the defense allowed an average of 14.3 points. Over the course of their final six, they permitted an average of 35.7 points. Defensive end Tyler Piontkowski was recognized at season’s end by the Northeast Inland District and by the league as an all-star. Now, Piontkowski along with seven other starters have since graduated.

Coach Protopapa points to, “We must improve our pass defense. We’ll be relying on our young players to fill many holes on the defensive side (as well as the offensive side).” The Mustangs are returning junior linebacker Xander Gedeon (an Honorable Mention All-NAC pick last year) as well as two players in the secondary – Ryan Myers and Ray Snyder.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at St. John

Sept. 6 – Leetonia

Sept. 13 – at Sebring

Sept. 20 – at Madonna

Sept. 28 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 4 – at Windham

Oct. 11 – Southington

Oct. 18 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 25 – Lutheran East

Nov. 1 – Newbury