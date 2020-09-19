Mathews blanks Southington in week four; Mustangs notch third win

Mathews rolled past Southington 35-0 in week four of the high school football season Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Mustangs improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Wildcats drop to 0-4 overall on the campaign.

