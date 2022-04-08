VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – “I’ve never seen somebody that was so selfless,” said Mathews head baseball coach Jared Terlecky. “You know, he was here. He was here for those kids and everything he did, he did to help them.”

Mathews assistant baseball coach Ron Ochoa joined the Mustangs program last season. He made an immediate impact.

“He was an expert at breaking down people’s swings,” Terlecky said. “We actually started to call him ‘The Swing Doctor.’ Somebody would have a bad round of BP, I’d be like, ‘Well, go up in the cage and see The Swing Doctor.'”

“He just taught you about not only baseball but about life,” said Mathews junior Christian Mudrey. “He was just the kind of guy you looked up to him and you want to be like him when you’re older.”

While hitting fly balls at Tuesday’s practice, Coach O suddenly collapsed. He suffered cardiac arrest and passed away at just 55 years old.

“It’s never easy to lose someone, especially in the way it actually happened,” Terlecky said. “It’s one thing when somebody leaves and they don’t come back. It’s another thing when they leave this earth right in front of you. It’s an experience that no high school kid should ever have to see.”

The next day, a grieving Mustangs team took the field for a game. They played in honor of Coach O and won.

“It was one of the hardest things we probably ever had to do,” said Mathews junior Tanzen Bako. “Just knowing that he wasn’t going to be there with us for the rest of the season, knowing that we won’t have him. It was just really tough but we had a game to win and we came out there and we won it for coach, so.”

Over the last few days, the players put Coach O’s name on their equipment and will write his number, 35, in the dirt behind the mound before every game.

Although not physically here, Coach O will forever be a part of the Mustangs program.

“He’s honestly one of the best coaches that I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Mudrey said. “We were just blessed to be able to have a coach like that in our lives. It was truly incredible. The time I got to spend with them, I’ll never forget it for my whole life.”

“I’m thankful for the time we got to spend together,” Terlecky said. “What a fantastic person and a fantastic human being. I’m sure if he treated everybody else like he treated us, there’s probably thousands of people in this world that are mourning his loss. This world will be less without him for sure and he’ll be missed.”