VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Mathews baseball standouts will continue their careers at the next level after Ethan Petak and Alex Nicholson both signed on Thursday.

Petak will play at Malone University and Nicholson signed to join the Waynesburg University baseball team.

Both were named to the All Northeastern Athletic Conference First-Team after their junior season, where they helped lead the Mustangs to a share of the conference title.

Nicholson struck out 10 in that league title clinching game back in May 2022.

Petak is a three-sport standout for the Mustangs and helped lead the Mathews football program to the playoffs in consecutive years and a 15-9 record on the basketball court this season.