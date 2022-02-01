YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re less than a week away from the announcement of the OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament field. The draw is scheduled for Sunday, February 6.
Of the twenty-six teams who will be positioned in Division IV’s Eastern side of the Northeast bracket – five have compiled double-digit wins this season (Mathews, Bristol, Heartland Christian, Lowellville, Wellsville). One of the hottest teams in the area – Warren JFK – has won six in a row and is just one victory from that 10-win plateau.
The district sites will be the legendary Struthers Fieldhouse and Grand Valley High School.
Academy for Urban Scholars
Record: 3-9
Upcoming Schedule: vs. East
Badger
Record: 8-7
Note: The Braves have dropped four of their last six games since beginning the season with a 6-3 mark.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Heartland Christian; 2/4 at Windham
Bloomfield
Record: 0-8
Bristol
Record: 12-4
Note: Ten of Bristol’s 12-wins were decided by 20-points or more.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Mathews; 2/3 vs. Chalker
Brookfield
Record: 5-8
Note: Warrior have dropped five of their last seven games
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at LaBrae; 2/4 vs. Champion; 2/5 vs. Maplewood
Southington Chalker
Record: 5-8
Note: The Wildcats have won three of their last five games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Lordstown; 2/3 at Bristol; 2/4 at Pymatuning Valley
Lisbon
Record: 9-6
Note: The Blue Devils are 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or less.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Southern; 2/4 at Wellsville
Fairport Harding
Record: 4-11
Note: The Skippers have won two of their last three, including a 29-point win over Conneaut on Saturday (65-36).
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Pymatuning Valley; 2/3 vs. Cornerstone Christian; 2/4 vs. Lordstown
Heartland Christian
Record: 12-3
Note: Heartland has won 6 of their last seven games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Badger; 2/2 vs. Newton Falls; 2/5 at Mineral Ridge
Jackson-Milton
Record: 7-8
Note: Jackson-Milton is 5-5 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier this year after posting back-to-back wins over Sebring and McDonald within the last week.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Waterloo; 2/4 vs. Springfield
Warren JFK
Record: 9-5
Note: The Eagles have won five consecutive games which includes victories over Bristol (70-48) and Canton Central Catholic (44-40).
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at St. Thomas Aquinas, 2/4 at Mogadore; 2/5 vs. Champion
Lake Center Christian
Record: 4-13
Note: Lake Center had lost four in a row before downing Mogadore, 63-60, on Friday.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Kidron Central Christian; 2/4 at Southeast
Leetonia
Record: 4-12
Note: Bears have won three of their last four, including their 33-32 victory over Lisbon on Friday.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Valley Christian; 2/4 vs. Columbiana
Lordstown
Record: 1-10
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Chalker; 2/2 vs. United; 2/4 at Fairport Harding
Lowellville
Record: 12-3
Note: The Rockets have won six of their last seven contests. Lowellville holds a win earlier in the season over once-defeated Campbell (53-49).
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at McDonald; 2/4 vs. Sebring
Maplewood
Record: 4-9
Note: The Rockets had won once in their previous five games before notching a 55-50 win over Lordstown on Friday.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Windham; 2/5 at Brookfield
Mathews
Record: 16-1
Note: The Mustangs lone loss came on the road on December 30 against Lakeview. Mathews’ resume is highlighted by wins over Brookfield, Bristol, Madonna and Pymatuning Valley.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Bristol
McDonald
Record: 5-10
Note: The Blue Devils have lost their last five games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Lowellville; 2/4 at Western Reserve
Sebring
Record: 4-12
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Mineral Ridge; 2/4 at Lowellville
Southern
Record: 5-9
Note: The Indians are seeking their first streak of three wins in a row tonight.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Lisbon; 2/4 vs. Columbiana; 2/5 vs. Beaver Local
St. John
Record: 2-11
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Andrews Osborne Academy; 2/5 vs. Conneaut
St. Thomas Aquinas
Record: 8-6
Note: The Knights have fallen in three of their last four games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Warren JFK; 2/4 vs. Rootstown; 2/5 vs. United
Valley Christian
Record: 8-8
Note: The Eagles have dropped four of their last six games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Leetonia; 2/4 at Southern
Wellsville
Record: 10-5
Note: Wellsville has won their last four EOAC games.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at East Palestine; 2/4 vs. Lisbon
Western Reserve
Record: 8-9
Note: Reserve has won five of their last six games
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Springfield; 2/4 vs. McDonald
Windham
Record: 6-6
Note: The Bombers rebounded from last Friday’s loss to Bristol (74-52) to defeat Champion on the road, 61-30.
Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Maplewood; 2/4 vs. Badger