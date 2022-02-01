YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re less than a week away from the announcement of the OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament field. The draw is scheduled for Sunday, February 6.

Of the twenty-six teams who will be positioned in Division IV’s Eastern side of the Northeast bracket – five have compiled double-digit wins this season (Mathews, Bristol, Heartland Christian, Lowellville, Wellsville). One of the hottest teams in the area – Warren JFK – has won six in a row and is just one victory from that 10-win plateau.

The district sites will be the legendary Struthers Fieldhouse and Grand Valley High School.

Academy for Urban Scholars

Record: 3-9

Upcoming Schedule: vs. East

Badger

Record: 8-7

Note: The Braves have dropped four of their last six games since beginning the season with a 6-3 mark.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Heartland Christian; 2/4 at Windham

Bloomfield

Record: 0-8

Bristol

Record: 12-4

Note: Ten of Bristol’s 12-wins were decided by 20-points or more.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Mathews; 2/3 vs. Chalker

Brookfield

Record: 5-8

Note: Warrior have dropped five of their last seven games

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at LaBrae; 2/4 vs. Champion; 2/5 vs. Maplewood

Southington Chalker

Record: 5-8

Note: The Wildcats have won three of their last five games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Lordstown; 2/3 at Bristol; 2/4 at Pymatuning Valley

Lisbon

Record: 9-6

Note: The Blue Devils are 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or less.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Southern; 2/4 at Wellsville

Fairport Harding

Record: 4-11

Note: The Skippers have won two of their last three, including a 29-point win over Conneaut on Saturday (65-36).

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Pymatuning Valley; 2/3 vs. Cornerstone Christian; 2/4 vs. Lordstown

Heartland Christian

Record: 12-3

Note: Heartland has won 6 of their last seven games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Badger; 2/2 vs. Newton Falls; 2/5 at Mineral Ridge

Jackson-Milton

Record: 7-8

Note: Jackson-Milton is 5-5 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier this year after posting back-to-back wins over Sebring and McDonald within the last week.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Waterloo; 2/4 vs. Springfield

Warren JFK

Record: 9-5

Note: The Eagles have won five consecutive games which includes victories over Bristol (70-48) and Canton Central Catholic (44-40).

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at St. Thomas Aquinas, 2/4 at Mogadore; 2/5 vs. Champion

Lake Center Christian

Record: 4-13

Note: Lake Center had lost four in a row before downing Mogadore, 63-60, on Friday.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Kidron Central Christian; 2/4 at Southeast

Leetonia

Record: 4-12

Note: Bears have won three of their last four, including their 33-32 victory over Lisbon on Friday.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Valley Christian; 2/4 vs. Columbiana

Lordstown

Record: 1-10

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Chalker; 2/2 vs. United; 2/4 at Fairport Harding

Lowellville

Record: 12-3

Note: The Rockets have won six of their last seven contests. Lowellville holds a win earlier in the season over once-defeated Campbell (53-49).

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at McDonald; 2/4 vs. Sebring

Maplewood

Record: 4-9

Note: The Rockets had won once in their previous five games before notching a 55-50 win over Lordstown on Friday.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Windham; 2/5 at Brookfield

Mathews

Record: 16-1

Note: The Mustangs lone loss came on the road on December 30 against Lakeview. Mathews’ resume is highlighted by wins over Brookfield, Bristol, Madonna and Pymatuning Valley.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Bristol

McDonald

Record: 5-10

Note: The Blue Devils have lost their last five games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Lowellville; 2/4 at Western Reserve

Sebring

Record: 4-12

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Mineral Ridge; 2/4 at Lowellville

Southern

Record: 5-9

Note: The Indians are seeking their first streak of three wins in a row tonight.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Lisbon; 2/4 vs. Columbiana; 2/5 vs. Beaver Local

St. John

Record: 2-11

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at Andrews Osborne Academy; 2/5 vs. Conneaut

St. Thomas Aquinas

Record: 8-6

Note: The Knights have fallen in three of their last four games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Warren JFK; 2/4 vs. Rootstown; 2/5 vs. United

Valley Christian

Record: 8-8

Note: The Eagles have dropped four of their last six games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Leetonia; 2/4 at Southern

Wellsville

Record: 10-5

Note: Wellsville has won their last four EOAC games.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 at East Palestine; 2/4 vs. Lisbon

Western Reserve

Record: 8-9

Note: Reserve has won five of their last six games

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Springfield; 2/4 vs. McDonald

Windham

Record: 6-6

Note: The Bombers rebounded from last Friday’s loss to Bristol (74-52) to defeat Champion on the road, 61-30.

Upcoming Schedule: 2/1 vs. Maplewood; 2/4 vs. Badger