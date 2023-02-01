BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The recently announced high school football matchups between defending state champions Canfield and South Range in 2023 and 2024 will not take place.

The games were originally announced by South Range to be played in Week 2 each of the next two seasons.

In a release, Athletic Director Don Feren says South Range was informed on Monday that Canfield would not honor the two-season agreement.

Canfield head football Coach Mike Pavlansky tells Sports Team 27 that “the proper process that we (Canfield) use to schedule games was not followed.”

Canfield is now scheduled to play Mansfield Senior High School in Week 2 each of the next two years.

South Range is currently looking to find a Week 2 opponent.