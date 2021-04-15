Massucci leads Howland with four hits in win over LaBrae

LEAVITTSBURGH, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland junior Anthony Massucci tallied four hits while helping lead the Tigers to a 13-2 win over LaBrae Thursday night.

Howland got their offense started in the 1st when senior Jared Mindek tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Mason Bayus was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out two.

LaBrae freshman Dylan Simpson was two for two at the plate with a run scored. Senior Landon Kier also had two hits for the Vikings and scored the other run.

Howland managed 14 hits in the game. Massucci, Nicholas Lewis, Joshua McCleery, and Robert Gumino each racked up multiple hits for the Tigers.