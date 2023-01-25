WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland girls basketball team went on the road and beat their rivals Warren Harding on Wednesday night 44-34.

Watch the video to see highlights and reaction from the game.

The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the second half.

“Pressure makes and breaks teams,” said Howland head coach Aaron Pounds. “A lot of times, it’s broken us a couple of times this year being able to recreate that kind of intensity that we do in practice. So the pressure ultimately is what won this game.”

Alyssa Massucci led Howland with a game-high 25 points on the night.

For Harding, Nadia McQueen had a team-high 10 points.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 9-9 on the year while Harding drops to 8-11.