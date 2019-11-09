Keyes having big first half for Massillon against Harding

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding travels to state power Massillon in week 11 Friday night.

Terrance Keyes Jr. scored on an 11 yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The PAT attempt was unsuccessful.

Keyes ran in a 75 yard score with just over a minute left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 13-0.

Aidan Longwell connected with Jayden Ballard on a long touchdown pass to extend the lead again in the second quarter, a 58 yard pass and catch.

Massillon currently leads 20-0 in the second quarter.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.