Mason Rudolph, attorney fire back after Myles Garrett repeats racial slur accusation

He called me the N-word," Myles Garrett said during an interview with ESPN, which aired Thursday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is firing back at Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett after Garrett accused him again of using a racial slur before their on-field brawl, FOX 8 reports.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely following the brawl when the Browns hosted the Steelers on Nov. 14. In the final few seconds of the game, the defensive end hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

During his appeal hearing last year, Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur.

The NFL found “no such evidence” supporting Garrett’s claim in its investigation and upheld his suspension. He was reinstated on Wednesday after serving the longest suspension for a single on-field incident in league history.

However, Garrett asserts that he is sure of what he heard that night and reaffirmed his allegations this week during an interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes that aired on Thursday.

“He called me the N-word,” Garrett told Kimes. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.'”

Saturday, Rudolph took to Twitter, responding to the SportsCenter interview saying,

“1000% False. Bold-Faced Lie. I did not, have not, and would not utter a racial-slur. This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.”

This is a disgusting and reckless attempt to assassinate my character.

Minutes after Rudolph tweeted his response, his attorney released a statement indicating that Garrett’s actions could result in legal liability. The statement from Younger and Associates reads:

“We waited to hear the entire interview. Garrett, after originally apologizing to Mason Rudolph, has made the ill-advised choice of publishing the belated and false accusation that Mr. Rudolph uttered a racial slur on the night in question. Note that Mr. Garrett claims that Mr. Rudolph uttered the slur simultaneously with being taken down, and before Mr. Garrett committed a battery by striking Mr. Rudolph on the head with a 6 lb helmet. His claim is ludicrous. The obviously was not the first time Mr. Rudolph had been sacked by an African American player. Mr. Garrett maliciously uses this false allegation to coax sympathy, hoping to be excused for what clearly is inexcusable behavior. Despite other players and the referee being in the immediate vicinity, there are zero corroborating witnesses – as confirmed by the NFL. Although Mr. Rudolph had hoped to move forward, it is Mr. Garrett who has decided to utter this defamatory statement – in California. He is now exposed to legal liability.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also defended Rudolph in a statement, obtained by Trib Live, that reads:

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett and subsequently after the game. I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization – players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”

A total of 33 NFL players, including Rudolph, were fined following November’s fight.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got a two-game suspension for their roles in the fight.