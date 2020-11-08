Maryland gets first win against Penn State in 5 years, 35-19

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) pitches the ball to Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) against Penn State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Nittany Lions fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa competed 18 of 26 passes for 282 yards and three touchdown passes and Maryland beat Penn State 35-19.

Rakim Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns, Dontay Demus caught another, and Jake Funk added 80 yards rushing and a score for the Terps, who won for just the third time in the 44-game series and first since 2015.

Sean Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.