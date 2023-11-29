COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s stranglehold on the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year award has been extended.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the conference’s best offensive player and receiver on Wednesday after his second consecutive season with more than 1,200 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. This marks six straight seasons a Buckeyes player won the Graham-George award but Harrison Jr. is the first OSU receiver to claim the award. The last five winners were Buckeyes quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, and C.J. Stroud.

The junior from Philadelphia and son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison has now won the Richter-Howard award for the Big Ten’s best receiver in back-to-back years. He is the only Buckeyes receiver to win the award. Harrison could add the award for the nation’s top receiver next week as he was announced as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Another Buckeyes pass catcher claimed an individual award with Cade Stover winning the Kwalick-Clark award for the Big Ten’s best tight end. Stover is the first OSU tight end to win the award named after Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark.

Big Ten offensive award winners

Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

Olu Fashanu (Penn State) Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum (Michigan)

Blake Corum (Michigan) Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover (Ohio State)

Cade Stover (Ohio State) Freshman of the Year: Dillon Thienman (Purdue)

Harrison and Stover are joined by three other OSU offensive players in the All-Big Ten first team. Joining them are running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar. Guard Matt Jones made the second team while quarterback Kyle McCord and receiver Emeka Egbuka were included on the third team.

21 Buckeyes players received All-Big Ten nods with 12 defenders and kicker Jayden Fielding being named on Tuesday.

Buckeyes on All-Big Ten offensive teams

First-Team: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., RB TreVeyon Henderson, OG Donovan Jackson, TE Cade Stover, OT Josh Fryar

Second-Team: OG Matt Jones

Third-Team: QB Kyle McCord, WR Emeka Egbuka

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 11: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety DJ Brown falls behind him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, right, stiff-arms Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar plays in their NCAA college football Spring game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Emeka Egbuka #2 and Matthew Jones #55 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after Egbuka scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 16: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

No. 6 Ohio State will not play this weekend after losing to Michigan 30-24 on Saturday. The Wolverines will face Iowa for the Big Ten championship while the Buckeyes root for chaos across the conference title games to get into the last four-team College Football Playoff.

The Power Five conference championship games begin on Friday with No. 3 Washington facing No. 5 Oregon in Las Vegas in the last Pac-12 title game.