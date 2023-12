EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leila Martin led the Bulldogs with 21 points in East Palestine’s 46-30 win.

Alivia Magness also contributed 7 points and Marley Blythe finished with 6, all in the second half.

On Saturday, The Bulldogs will travel to Chaney.

For Lordstown, sophomore Liz Warren led the way with 12 points.

Next Thursday, the Red Devils will welcome Sebring.