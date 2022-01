SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Devils snapped their six-game losing streak as Memorial topped Sebring 44-18 on the road.

Cayla Marshall led the way with 16 points. Junior Maddy Shuger was one point shy of reaching the double-digit mark with nine points of her own.

Memorial (3-9) will return home on Thursday to take on league rival Brookfield.

Sebring will play at Western Reserve on Thursday.