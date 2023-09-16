YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Marlington jumped on Warren JFK in the first quarter and built up a 21-point lead before riding that to a 49-7 win over the Eagles.

View extended highlights from the game in the video above.

Warren JFK junior Ian Odille recorded a first quarter interception when the Eagles trailed 7-0 to halt the Dukes drive deep in JFK territory.

But the Marlington offense proved to be too much as the Dukes improve to 4-1 on the season,

After the loss, Warren JFK falls to 1-3 on the year and will take on Mogadore next Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.