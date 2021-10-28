Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Dominik Simon (49) and Calgary Flames’ Dillon Dube (29) fall to the ice after colliding during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts, and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0.

Markstrom recorded a shutout for the second time in five games and the 10th shutout of his career. Markstrom, in his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his first of the season in the opening period, and Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic scored in the third as Calgary pulled away and won all five games of its road trip.

The Flames never trailed during the road trip — they led for 234:05 overall — and outscored the opposition 21-7 on the trip.