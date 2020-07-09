Marine by day, baseball player by night: Columbiana senior enjoys final season before military career

Columbiana senior Dan Wilczak enlisted in the Marines in May, making him a fifth-generation military member

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana senior Dan Wilczak still has a year left of high school, but he already has his future mapped out defending our country.

Since he was 5 years old, Wilczak knew he wanted to be a Marine. He watched “Black Hawk Down” and a few other war movies, and was convinced that was what his future would hold.

This April, Wilczak turned 17 and a month later, he followed through and officially enlisted in the Marines.

Wilczak fulfilled a lifelong dream and carried on the family tradition. After all, he is now a fifth-generation member of the military.

“It’s a tradition that I’m proud to take on,” he said. “At the same time, I also love this country and I’m willing to go fight for it.”

In May, Wilczak enlisted in the Marine Delayed Entry Program so this summer, he reports to a local recruiter in Boardman four days a week and follows a rigorous training schedule.

At night, Dan is back on the ball field with the Clippers.

“I’m pretty busy running around. Some nights you go home a little sore from exercising and all of that,” Wilczak said. “But mostly, baseball is a good way of taking a step back from preparing for my future as a Marine. Having a little bit of fun with a bunch of guys that I grew up with.”

“If there’s one kid that I know can do it, it’s Dan,” said Ryan Wolf, Columbiana head baseball coach. “The more he’s gotten used to the other workouts, the more he’s been able to play with us when he can make it. It’s because of his body, he’ll always put in the work.”

Wilczak is also a triplet and will have one more year to share the field with his brother, Joe, who also plays for the Clippers. A year from now, Wilczak will be in Parris Island, South Carolina for basic training.

“I won’t be a kid for much longer, so that’s why I try and enjoy baseball as much as I can,” he said. “I focus a lot more pressure on the Marine Corps, trying to get ready.”

“The kids on our team really see that and that gives them a lot of motivation to pursue other goals while doing this,” Wolf said. “To be able to do both full, wholeheartedly and with as much passion as they can.”