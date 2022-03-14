YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Both the YSU Men and Women’s basketball teams will host a first round tournament game Wednesday night.

The Women will host Kent State in the opening round of the WNIT starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Men against Morgan State in The Basketball Classic tournament at 8 p.m.

The YSU Women finished the regular season with a (24-6) overall record and were named co-champions of the Horizon League. Kent State finished (18-11) this season, and (10-10) in the Mid-American Conference.

The YSU Men finished their third consecutive winning season with an (18-14) overall record. Their 12 wins in the Horizon League were the most in the school history. Morgan State was (13-14) overall this season and 4th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at (7-6).