March Madness continues! YSU Men invited to play in CIT

It's the second time in school history that the men's program has been invited to the play in a Division I post season tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The season is not over for the Youngstown State men’s basketball team.

The Penguins have accepted an invitation to play in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, also known and the CIT.

Youngstown State will host a first round game on Wednesday, March 18th at the Beeghly Center. Tipoff is slated for 7pm against an opponent to be named at later date.

Head coach Jerrod Calhoun said in a press release Monday, “We are extremely excited to be able to accept this invitation to the CIT. Our players have earned the right to experience a post-season tournament this year. Being able to play again at Beeghly Center in front our home fans makes this even more special.”

This is the second time in school history that the men’s program has been invited to the play in a Division I post season tournament, and their first since 2013.

Tickets will go on sale, Tuesday, March 10, at the Stambaugh Stadium Ticket Office.