March Madness: Big week ahead for YSU men and women as Horizon League Tournament tips off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off postseason play Tuesday in the first round of the Horizon League tournament.
The YSU men earned the No. 5 seed in the 2020 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship and will host No. 8 Milwaukee, Tuesday, March 3. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Beeghly Center.
The Penguins finished the regular season with an overall mark of 17-14 and tied for fourth in the league with a 10-8 mark, which tied a school record for most Horizon League wins. YSU tied with UIC but the Flames won the tiebreaker over the Penguins due to a victory over No.2 seed Northern Kentucky.
MEN’S TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Milwaukee ended the regular season with an overall record of 12-18 and tied for seventh with Cleveland State at 7-11 in league play. The Panthers lost the tiebreaker to CSU after the Vikings swept the season series.
The Penguins and Panthers split the season series winning on each others home court. Milwaukee defeated YSU in overtime, 75-73, at Beeghly Center on Jan. 23, while the Penguins closed out the regular season with a 73-69 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Feb. 29.
As for the YSU women, they earned the seventh seed in the 2020 Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship and will take on sixth-seeded Cleveland State on Tuesday. Tipoff at the Wolstein Center will be at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT BRACKET
The Penguins finished the regular season with a 13-16 overall record and a 6-12 mark in conference play. YSU tied for seventh with Oakland, but the Penguins won the tiebreaker with their victory over top-seeded IUPUI in December.
Cleveland State finished sixth in the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and a 9-9 record against the conference.
Courtesy: YSU Sports Information