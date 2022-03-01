YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s basketball team will host Robert Morris Tuesday night in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Penguins finished the regular season with an (18-13) overall record, including a 64-60 win over the Colonials in January.

Tuesday’s game will mark the 25th meeting between YSU and Robert Morris. The all-time series is tied 12-12.

YSU enters tournament play as a 7-seed this season. A win Tuesday would mean a third straight trip to the Horizon League Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1 at the Beeghly Center.