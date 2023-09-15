STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Unbeaten Lakeview hosts Maplewood Friday night.

It has been a balanced effort in the early going as Lakeview has put up five first-half touchdowns (three in the first quarter) with four different Sailors finding the endzone.

Aiden Osborne, Mitchell Tingley and Leyton Zacherl have all added rushing touchdowns in the first half while Danick Hinkson has now returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

The Sailors currently lead 34-0 at halftime as of the last update.

Lakeview (3-0) will visit Eisenhower next week.