Maplewood up at halftime

JD McFadden connected with Clay Cox on the game's first score

Tigers seeking a perfect 10-0 start

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In the District 10 Class A semifinals, Maplewood goes up 16-0 at halftime over Reynolds.

The Tigers opened the game’s first score on the third play from scrimmage. Clay Cox caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from J.D. McFadden to set the tone. McFadden also ran in the two-point conversion to give Maplewood an early 8-0 advantage.

Later in the quarter, Levi Butryn snagged a 43-yard pass from J.D. McFadden which placed the ball at Reynolds’ 20-yard line. Jesse McFadden got the call and carried it 16-yards to take a 16-0 lead.

SCORING CHART

Maplewood, 16-0

First Quarter

M – Clay Cox, 81-yard TD catch from J.D. McFadden (M 8-0, 9:21)

M – Jesse McFadden, 16-yard TD run (M 16-0, 2:00)