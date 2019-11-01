Maplewood up at halftime

Tigers seeking a perfect 10-0 start
MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In the District 10 Class A semifinals, Maplewood goes up 16-0 at halftime over Reynolds.
The Tigers opened the game’s first score on the third play from scrimmage. Clay Cox caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from J.D. McFadden to set the tone. McFadden also ran in the two-point conversion to give Maplewood an early 8-0 advantage.
Later in the quarter, Levi Butryn snagged a 43-yard pass from J.D. McFadden which placed the ball at Reynolds’ 20-yard line. Jesse McFadden got the call and carried it 16-yards to take a 16-0 lead.
SCORING CHART
Maplewood, 16-0
First Quarter
M – Clay Cox, 81-yard TD catch from J.D. McFadden (M 8-0, 9:21)
M – Jesse McFadden, 16-yard TD run (M 16-0, 2:00)