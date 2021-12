CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Maplewood girls basketball team got the win over Pymatuning Valley 62-46 Monday night.

In the win, Rockets’ standout Marissa Ventura set the new school record for points in a career.

Ventura netted 27 points in the win and now sits at 1,331 points and counting for her career.

The win is Maplewood’s third straight and the win moves the ladies to 4-3 on the season.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 as they host the McDonald Blue Devils.