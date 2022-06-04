COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Maplewood sophomore Caleigh Richards continues to be the most dominant Division III distance runner in the state.

On Saturday, Richards won the Girls 1600 Meter Run at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, claiming her fourth state title in two years.

Richards posted a winning time of 4:57.53 in the 1600, earning 10 points for the Maplewood Track and Field team.

Richards is also a two-time reigning state champion in cross country and won a state title in the 3200 Meter Run last season as a freshman.