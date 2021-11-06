Maplewood runner leads Valley standouts at cross country state championships

OBETZ, Ohio (WKBN) – Maplewood’s Caleigh Richards captured a Division III cross country state championship on Saturday with a time of 18:16.2.

It is the sophomore’s second consecutive state championship in the Division III meet.

She was six seconds faster than second place Megan Adams of West Liberty-Salem.

In Division II, Salem’s Maggie Hall reached the podium, finishing sixth with a time of 18:26 while teammate Maggie Hopple also finished in the top ten, posting a time of 18:35.2, good for ninth.

As a team, the Quakers finished fourth.

In Division I, Canfield’s Nick Plant was the fastest local runner, finishing 13th with a time of 15:35.