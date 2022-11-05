FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lakeview football team had its season ended on Saturday night as it fell to Maplewood in the District 10 Class A playoffs 33-24.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Sailors would fall behind 14-0 in the first quarter but got on the board on a Cameron Pence 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-7.

Lakeview would cut it to 21-17 at the half and would take the lead in the 3rd quarter on a Mitchell Tingley 14-yard touchdown, giving the Sailors the 24-17 advantage.

But the Tigers would score the next 16 straight points to retake the lead and never look back.

Lakeview finishes the season at 6-5.