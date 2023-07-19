CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rockets’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – Badger

• Aug. 15 – Struthers

• Aug. 17 – at Edgewood

• Aug. 19 – at Columbiana

• Aug. 21 – Cornerstone Christian

• Aug. 24 – United

• Aug. 31 – at South Range

• Sept. 7 – Bristol

• Sept. 9 – at Southeast

• Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 28 – Edgewood

• Sept. 30 – at Badger

• Oct. 2 – at Bristol

• Oct. 7 – at Cornerstone Christian

• Oct. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – Badger

• Aug. 16 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 17 – at Edgewood

• Aug. 24 – Lordstown

• Sept. 7 – Bristol

• Sept. 12 – at Mathews

• Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 18 – at Heartland Christian

• Sept. 21 – at Lordstown

• Sept. 30 – at Badger

• Oct. 3 – Edgewood

• Oct. 5 – Mathews

• Oct. 9 – Heartland Christian

• Oct. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley

Maplewood High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410

Stadium location: 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410

