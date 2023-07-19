CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rockets’ soccer schedules for both boys’ and girls’ teams are below:
2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Badger
• Aug. 15 – Struthers
• Aug. 17 – at Edgewood
• Aug. 19 – at Columbiana
• Aug. 21 – Cornerstone Christian
• Aug. 24 – United
• Aug. 31 – at South Range
• Sept. 7 – Bristol
• Sept. 9 – at Southeast
• Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 28 – Edgewood
• Sept. 30 – at Badger
• Oct. 2 – at Bristol
• Oct. 7 – at Cornerstone Christian
• Oct. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley
2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Badger
• Aug. 16 – at Ursuline
• Aug. 17 – at Edgewood
• Aug. 24 – Lordstown
• Sept. 7 – Bristol
• Sept. 12 – at Mathews
• Sept. 14 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 18 – at Heartland Christian
• Sept. 21 – at Lordstown
• Sept. 30 – at Badger
• Oct. 3 – Edgewood
• Oct. 5 – Mathews
• Oct. 9 – Heartland Christian
• Oct. 12 – at Pymatuning Valley
Maplewood High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410
Stadium location: 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410
