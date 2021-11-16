Maplewood High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Matt Urchek expects a jump in the win column this season with five starters returning.

Senior Connor Steffens (8.3 ppg) is back at one of the forward positions. A trio of juniors – guard Bryson Himes (5.3 ppg), forward Logan Burgraff (8.7 ppg) and center Masyn Webster (3.4 ppg) – all return as well. Sophomore guard Alex Donaldson (7.4 ppg) is back for his second season at the varsity level.

“Having no seniors, the last two years should help with experience for the upcoming season,” indicates Urchek. “We’re pretty much relying on everyone. The top eight players from last year’s team all return so a different variety of lineups should help us throughout the season.”

Maplewood Rockets

Head Coach: Matt Urchek

2020-21 Record: 5-16 (5-11), NAC

Last 5-Year Record: 41-73 (36.0)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 43.1

Scoring Defense: 60.4

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Logan Burgraff – 8.7

Rebounding: Bryson Himes – 5.2

Assists: Bryson Himes – 2.6

Steals: Alex Donaldson – 2.1

Field Goal Percentage: Marcus Murray – 41.5%

Three-Point Percentage: Bryson Himes – 33.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Connor Steffens – 80.0%

PREVIEW

-Maplewood featured six players who shot 70% or better with at least 10 free throw attempts from the line. As a team, the Rockets made 67.6% of their free throws.

-The Rockets have not had a winning season since 2016-17 (18-6). During the last three years, they’ve posted just 14 wins in 67 games.

-Burgraff has been consistent since joining the varsity team. As a freshman, he averaged 8.7 points and led the team. Last year, he scored another 8.7 points per game.

-Steffens has tallied seven points or better since his freshman year (2020-21: 8.3 ppg; 2019-20: 10.0 ppg; 2018-19: 7.1 ppg).

-Himes saw his production increase from scoring 3.6 points and distributing 3.0 assists as a freshman to last year averaging 5.3 points, hauling down 5.2 boards and dishing out 2.6 assists.

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Champion

Dec. 3 – East Palestine

Dec. 7 – at Bristol

Dec. 10 – Mathews

Dec. 14 – at Lordstown

Dec. 17 – Windham

Jan. 4 – Bristol

Jan. 7 – at Southington

Jan. 11 – at Bloomfield

Jan. 14 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 18 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 21 – Badger

Jan. 25 – at Mathews

Jan. 28 – Lordstown

Feb. 1 – at Windham

Feb. 4 – at Bristol

Feb. 5 – at Brookfield

Feb. 8 – Southington

Feb. 11 – Bloomfield

Feb. 12 – at Sebring

Feb. 15 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 18 – Pymatuning Valley